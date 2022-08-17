Portion Of Fowlerville Road Closed Today

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure will impact motorists in a portion of Handy Township starting today.



Fowlerville Road will be completely closed to thru-traffic between 5160 Fowlerville Road and Majestic Boulevard.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that the closure is needed to replace a drain culvert under Fowlerville Road.



The work is expected to be completed Thursday.



The Road Commission notes that the project is being done by the Livingston County Drain Commissioner’s Office, and all questions can be directed to that office.