New Weight Restrictions On Fowlerville Road Bridge

February 7, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





New weight restrictions are in effect for a bridge in Handy Township.



The new weight restriction will be placed on the Fowlerville Road bridge, located just south of Van Buren Road.



The Livingston County Road Commission released a sign template with specifications that is attached.



The Road Commission says a new sign indicating the new restriction will be placed by crews within the next few weeks.