Fowlerville Resident Critically Injured By Pickup Truck

December 26, 2019

A Fowlerville resident was critically injured after being struck by a pickup truck on Christmas morning.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched at 6:33 Wednesday morning to a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on W. Grand Avenue near Gregory Road in Handy Township. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Fowlerville resident was walking westbound on W. Grand Avenue when they walked out into oncoming traffic. The pedestrian was struck by a 2015 Ford F-150 being driven by a 50-year-old Williamston resident.



The pedestrian was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Livingston County EMS in critical condition. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Fowlerville Police Department, Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Team. (JK)