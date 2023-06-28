Fowlerville Rd. Opens Briefly, Phase II Closures Begin July 5

June 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Road Commission says Phase I of the Fowlerville Road project is now complete and all I-96 entrance/exit ramps and Fowlerville Road are now open.



However, the relief is short-lived.



The LCRC posted a notice that Fowlerville Road will only remain open through the July 4 holiday and Phase II of construction will begin on Wednesday, July 5.



At that time, the Fowlerville Road bridge over I-96 will close, as well as the on and off-ramps to Westbound I-96.



Access to businesses along the closed portion of Fowlerville Road will be maintained to and from the north.



The closures have caused headaches for drivers over the past few weeks, as Fowlerville Road is the high-traffic area that connects drivers to I-96.



Drivers are advised to follow the posted detour routes. A map of the detour is provided.