Fowlerville Police Warn of Gas Pump Scam

July 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Police last week posted to social media about a fuel pump scam recently discovered at a local gas station.



According the post, "Someone drilled a small hole into the fuel pump’s nozzle holder and inserted a screw. This prevents the safety latch from recognizing that the nozzle has been returned. As a result, when the next customer selects a grade of fuel and begins pumping, the fuel may actually be charged to the previous customer’s transaction. The suspect can then return, remove the screw, and receive free fuel at someone else’s expense."



Before fueling, police urge customers to take a quick look at the pump. If you notice anything unusual — such as a screw, hole, or signs that the nozzle holder has been tampered with — do not use that pump.



Notify the gas station attendant immediately and consider using a different pump.



Some commentators urged Fowlerville Police to remove the post, arguing consumer protection agencies, police, and organizations like Snopes have debunked this claim as largely unfounded.



The department responded, "While we appreciate your input, this is true. It came from a local gas station owner and it was an incident that happened. But thank you! Have a great day."