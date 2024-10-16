New Fowlerville Police Officer Sworn-In

October 16, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fowlerville Police Department is welcoming its newest member.



Officer Dennis Masterman was introduced and administered the oath of office at a recent Village Council meeting.



Masterman is a decorated veteran who did two tours overseas and more recently worked for the Ypsilanti Police Department. He was described as a “dedicated family man”, and his wife and two daughters were in attendance at the meeting.



Masterman thanked everyone for being able to be a part of the Village, community, and team – and he’s happy to be a lot closer to home now and brings a lot of experience from his past work. He said the community has been very welcoming and it’s also been amazing to see how “pro-police” people are, which he appreciates.



Masterman served in the U.S. Army from 2003 to 2009 as a sergeant and a sniper with the 101st Airborne Division. He said he’s pleased with everything he learned there and can bring to the community.



Police Chief John Tyler commented that it’s very difficult to recruit officers and Masterman came highly recommended and they’re happy to have him on the team. He said Masterman has already been trained and out on the street on his own a bit and has been getting lots of compliments from business owners and citizens following encounters.



