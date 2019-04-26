Fowlerville Police K9 Niko Passes Away

April 26, 2019

It was with heavy hearts that the Fowlerville Police Department announced the passing of K9 Niko.



K9 Niko retired June 2018 and lived with his handler Sgt. Jeff Soli until November 2018, when he went to live with his new family The Roddy's. The family welcomed Niko into their home and lives until his passing on April 24th. Niko had been diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy (DCM) which cut his retirement years short.



Niko was said to be a beloved member of the department and served faithfully from 2012 to 2018. (JM)