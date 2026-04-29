Fowlerville Police Investigating Possible Abuse, Neglect of Hospitalized Infant

April 29, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Police report their department was contacted Monday morning by Child Protective Services requesting assistance at University of Michigan C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor regarding a 2-month-old infant who had been admitted with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.



According to a release, officers responded to the hospital and began working in coordination with CPS caseworkers and medical staff to initiate an investigation. Based on preliminary findings, there are indications consistent with child abuse and neglect.



Medical personnel have also identified evidence of prior injuries that appear to be in various stages of healing.



At this time, the parents involved are minors. Due to their age and the sensitive nature of this case, additional identifying information will not be released.



The Fowlerville Police Department has also received assistance from the Livingston County Sheriffs Office, including their Detective Bureau and Crime Scene Investigation Unit, who have been instrumental in supporting this investigation.



This remains an active and ongoing investigation. The Fowlerville Police Department is continuing to conduct interviews and are awaiting additional medical records and expert evaluations before making any determinations regarding potential charges.



At this time, no arrests have been made.



"Given the severity of the incident and the age of those involved, the Fowlerville Police Department is working closely with CPS, medical professionals, and partnering agencies to ensure a thorough and complete investigation. We ask for the public's understanding and patience as this process continues," according to FPD.