Fowlerville Police Hosting Hunter Safety Course

September 2, 2019

UPDATE: Officials say the class is now full. They hope to run another class in about a month.







The Fowlerville Police Department is again hosting a hunter safety course.



The department’s hunter education courses typically teach new hunters responsibility, ethics, firearm safety, wildlife conservation and wildlife identification, game care, survival and first aid. Attendees must be able to read and write and be able to sit through the course. Space is limited to 25 students and participants do not have to be Fowlerville residents. The course will take place on Sunday, September 22nd from 9am-5pm at the VFW Hall in Fowlerville. There is no cost for the Hunter Safety course and registration is required.



Those interested in attending should contact the Fowlerville Police Department at 517-223-8711. (JM)