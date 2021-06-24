Fowlerville Man Sentenced In Police Chase Case

June 24, 2021

By Jon King / Jking@whmi.com





A sentence was handed down recently to a Fowlerville man who led police on a chase earlier this year.



29-year-old Alex Graham was charged with fleeing and eluding, felonious assault, resisting and obstructing and having open intoxicants in a vehicle following the February 28th incident. He entered a guilty plea last month to the felonious assault and resisting and obstructing counts in exchange for the two other charges being dropped.



Judge Michael Hatty recently sentenced Graham to two years of probation, with the first six months in the Livingston County Jail. He was also ordered to undergo mandatory mental health treatment and counseling.



Graham was arrested by Livingston County Sheriff's deputies after they attempted to stop the 2004 Ford F350 he was driving for multiple equipment violations as it was traveling on Bowen Road in Howell Township.



A high-speed chase ensued until deputies were eventually able to get the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Schrepfer Road and Chase Lake Road, where they took Graham into custody after a short foot chase.