Wreaths Across America Events This Saturday

December 13, 2019

The public is being invited to two ceremonies taking place this weekend in Fowlerville and Pinckney that will ensure all veterans laid to rest are honored on National Wreaths Across America Day.



National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political event that is open to everyone. The Fowlerville 4th of July Committee and the Village of Fowlerville is sponsoring the event this year for its first time. The ceremony this Saturday starts at noon at Greenwood Cemetery and will be held simultaneously across the country at nearly 2,000 participating locations. The ceremony will include placing seven wreaths at the cemetery to honor the seven branches of the Military. The goal for future years will be to create fundraising opportunities through sponsorship to honor every veteran buried at the cemetery. There will be a short program led by Livingston County Register of Deeds, Brandon Denby.



The Village of Pinckney is also participating and holding a separate ceremony for the 6th year in a row. It also starts at noon in the Pinckney Historical Cemetery. Local officials say they have over 300 Veterans in the Pinckney Cemetery and another 200 at the St. Mary’s Cemetery. The brief ceremony at the Pinckney Cemetery will be immediately followed by laying wreaths on graves at both cemeteries. Seven specially-designed Ceremonial Wreaths will be placed to honor all the branches of the service. Veterans from the Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and Merchants Marines will be given that privilege. A wreath is also placed to remember POW/MIA men and women.



For more information, visit the provided link. (JM)