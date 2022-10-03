Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle In Handy Township

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A Fowlerville man was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Handy Township over the weekend.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 8:30pm on Saturday to the intersection of Nicholson Road and Van Orden Road on the report of a vehicle that struck a pedestrian.



Preliminary investigation revealed that a 22-year-old male from Fowlerville was in the roadway attempting to flag down a southbound vehicle when he was struck by a northbound 2011 Chevy Tahoe being driven by a 25-year-old Fowlerville woman.



The pedestrian was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with what were described as life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office says speed does not appear to be a factor in the incident while alcohol use remains under investigation. The roadway was closed for approximately two hours.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from the Fowlerville Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.