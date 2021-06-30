Fowlerville To Host 4th Of July Parade & Fireworks Celebration

June 30, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





The Fowlerville 4th of July Celebration will once again be highlighted by an evening parade and a fireworks display Sunday.



The parade starts at 7pm at Veterans Drive on the west end of town and then proceeds east along Grand River through the Downtown to the St. Agnes Catholic Church parking lot. Garhart ‘Gary’ and Mary Helfmann are serving as this year’s parade Grand Marshals.



Food vendors will be located in the downtown area and at the Community Park during the day and evening and at the fairgrounds prior to the fireworks. Inflatables for kids will be up near the park pavilion at noon.



New this year will be the landing of a Blackhawk helicopter at the Fowlerville Community Park at 1pm, which will be flown by three 2008 Fowlerville High School graduates and current residents.



A new award is being launched this year that’s named after “Smokey the Clown” aka Allen Hale who was a founding member of the organizing committee and passed away in 2011. Plans are to announce the inaugural winner of the Allen “Smokey” Hale Community Patriot of the Year Award after the singing of the National Anthem during the parade. The recipient will be someone who reflects Hale’s many years of involvement and commitment to the community.



Meanwhile, The First Baptist Church will host its God & Country Celebration prior to the parade from 3 to 6pm while the Fowlerville United Brethren Church will have a “4th of July Party” that starts after the parade and continues until the fireworks at 10pm.



Prime viewing areas include Community Park and the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. While entrance to those venues is free, organizers say a $5 donation to help pay for next year’s fireworks is requested.



