Groundbreaking Ceremony Held For New Fowlerville Fire Station

April 20, 2022

By Ken Rogulski / Jessica Mathews / Krogulski@whmi.com







After 42 years of service, a line of chrome shovels were used to break ground for a new state-of-the-art fire station in Fowlerville.



A groundbreaking ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon at the site of the new station on a roughly 5-acre parcel on Grand River, just west of the Fairgrounds.



Fowlerville Area Fire Department Chief Bob Feig told WHMI they’ve definitely outgrown the current station, which is 42-years-old this year. It has three bays, which are packed. Feig says it has very little office space, virtually no storage, and the training room is only a quarter of the size that’s probably needed right now.



The new station will total 17,961-square-feet and have five drive-thru bays, so trucks can come in the back and face Grand River.

Feig says that will save them the hassle of trying to back-in off a major road, which is one of the problems they have at the current site.



The new station will have an office and administration section that will include a training room with seating for 48 people. It will also include a kitchen and day room areas, which were incorporated for the future. Feig said right now the department doesn’t have 24-hour coverage but sometime down the road, that will probably come into play so they also incorporated that into the design.



Feig says if all goes according to schedule, they hope to cut the ribbon next spring.