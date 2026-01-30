Fowlerville Mourns Passing of Retired Fire Chief John Wright

January 30, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Fowlerville community and local first responders are mourning the death of former fire chief John Wright, who passed away this week at age 81.



Wright worked for the Fowlerville fire department for a total of 50 years, spending 34 as the fire chief. He also served as the head of the Livingston County Arson Investigation team, according to his obituary.



Fowlerville Fire Department released the following statement on Facebook:



"It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved retired Chief John Wright. Chief Wright was a great mentor and friend and will be greatly missed by all. Rest In Peace Chief, we’ll take it from here!"



Wright's family and friends will gather 4:00-8:00pm, Friday February 13 at Borek Jennings Funeral Home, in Fowlerville. Gathering will continue at Fowlerville United Brethren Church at 10:00am on Saturday, February 14. His community farewell will follow immediately at 11:00am.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fowlerville Fire Department.



