FCS Welcomes New Principal At Little Glad Early Childhood

January 12, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Community Schools announced a new principal has been selected at Little Glad Early Childhood.



The Board of Education approved Molly Moulton’s contract and transfer at the January 6th meeting.



Little Glad Early Childhood offers year-round preschool programs for children ages 18 months until eligible for Kindergarten, before and after school care for students in grades K-5 and a summer program.



Moulton earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education with a minor in Early Childhood Education from Baker College. In addition, she also earned a Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Central Michigan University.



Moulton has extensive experience in early childhood and elementary education, having served as a paraprofessional, classroom teacher and most recently as the Student Behavioral Specialist at Fowlerville Elementary School. In her most recent role, she worked closely with students, staff and families to support academic readiness, social-emotional development and positive learning environments.



Superintendent Matt Stuard said “As our early childhood program enters an exciting new chapter with the move and expansion to the H.T. Smith building, we couldn’t ask for a better leader than Mrs. Moulton. Her long-standing connection to our community, combined with her strong background in early childhood education, positions her perfectly to guide this program forward and ensure every child gets the best possible start”.



Little Glad Early Childhood will move to the recently renovated H.T. Smith building on the Fowlerville Community Schools campus later this month.



Looking ahead, Moulton will focus on strengthening the alignment between Little Glad Early Childhood and Fowlerville Elementary School. By building stronger instructional connections and shared practices, the district aims to ensure that students leave Little Glad confident, supported and well prepared for kindergarten.



Fowlerville Community Schools says its “committed to providing a quality education experience for all students in a safe, orderly, healthy and nurturing environment. The district’s principles are educational excellence, effective leadership, personal integrity, mutual respect and continuous improvement through staff, student and community involvement”.