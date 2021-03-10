Fowlerville Man Charged After Sunday Afternoon Chase

March 10, 2021

By Jessica Mathews





A Fowlerville man who tried to flee after initiating a police pursuit has been charged.



28-year-old Alex Graham is charged with fleeing and eluding, felonious assault, resisting and obstructing, and having open intoxicants in a vehicle following the incident that started around 2pm Sunday, March 7th.



A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2004 Ford F350 for multiple equipment violations while it was traveling on Bowen Road near Burkhart Road in Howell Township. Police said Graham’s suspect vehicle immediately accelerated at a high rate of speed and failed to stop. A chase ensued, with the deputy terminating the pursuit on Crandall Road near Marr Road. Witnesses reported seeing Graham’s vehicle and approximately 10 minutes later, deputies were able to locate the vehicle at Oak Grove Road and Cohoctah Road. Graham again failed to stop and fled southbound on Oak Grove Road and turned onto Chase Lake Road. At the intersection of Schrepfer Road and Chase Road, deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped.



Graham was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot. He remains lodged in the Livingston County Jail. A 30-year-old female passenger from Fowlerville was interviewed at the scene and transported home.



Graham is scheduled to appear in 53rd District Court on March 23rd for a probable cause conference.