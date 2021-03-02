Fowlerville Man Arrested After Sunday Afternoon Chase

March 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A Fowlerville man was taken into custody after fleeing police following a chase over the weekend.



At around 2pm Sunday, a Livingston County Sheriff's deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2004 Ford F350 for multiple equipment violations while it was traveling on Bowen Road near Burkhart Road in Howell Township. The suspect vehicle immediately accelerated at a high rate of speed and failed to stop. The deputy pursued the vehicle from Bowen Road to Tooley Road then Crandall Road, with the deputy terminating the pursuit on Crandall Road near Marr Road.



Witnesses in the area had reported the suspect vehicle northbound on Burkhart Road from Crandall Road at a high rate of speed. Approximately 10 minutes later, deputies in the area searching for the suspect vehicle located it at Oak Grove Road and Cohoctah Road. The vehicle again failed to stop and fled southbound on Oak Grove Road and turned onto Chase Lake Road. At the intersection of Schrepfer Road and Chase Road, deputies were able to get the vehicle stopped.



The driver, identified as a 28-year-old Fowlerville man, was taken into custody after attempting to flee on foot. He was later lodged at the Livingston County Jail for fleeing and eluding and assault on a police officer. A 30-year-old female passenger from Fowlerville was interviewed at the scene and transported home.



A press release states that no subjects or deputies were injured during the course of the incident and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.