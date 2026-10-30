Fowlerville Man Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash In Locke Township

October 30, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fowlerville man is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon in Locke Township.



Ingham County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched around noon to the intersection of Sherwood Road and M-52 for a report of a three-vehicle crash.



A vehicle being driven by a 53-year-old Fowlerville man was eastbound on Sherwood Road crossing M-52 when it was struck by a vehicle being driven by a 24-year-old Bancroft man who had a 26-year-old passenger from Perry.



The vehicle being driven by the Fowlerville man then collided with a third vehicle being driven by a 71-year-old woman from Lapeer.



The Fowlerville man died on scene from injuries sustained in the crash.



All other involved parties were transported to local hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.



The roadway was shut down to safely investigate the scene and was re-opened by 4pm.

Investigators were assisted by the Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Stalzer at (517) 676-8444 ext. 1939.