Fowlerville Man Heads To Trial In Hit & Run Of Iosco Teen

April 28, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Fowlerville man has been bound over for trial after being charged in a hit and run incident last year that left an Iosco Township teen seriously injured.



25-year-old Joseph Lee Ackerman was charged in December with Failure to Stop at the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Impairment or Death. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says Ackerman was driving a Ford F-350 on the evening of July 26th, 2020 when he hit 17-year-old Lewis Higgins as he walked on Bull Run Road. A witness told deputies that the truck’s driver initially stopped after hitting Lewis but then left the scene. Higgins suffered serious injuries that included broken bones in his feet and legs and a fractured pelvis.



An exam in the case had been set for today in 53rd District Court, but Chief Assistant Prosecutor Carolyn Henry tells WHMI that Ackerman waived the hearing and his case was bound over to circuit court for trial. No future dates have been set. If convicted, Ackerman could face up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine.