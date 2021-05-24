Fowlerville Man Enters Plea To Police Chase Charges

May 24, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A police chase earlier this year has resulted in a plea being entered by a Fowlerville man.



29-year-old Alex Graham was charged with fleeing and eluding, felonious assault, resisting and obstructing, and having open intoxicants in a vehicle following the February 28th incident.



In court on Friday, he entered a guilty plea to the felonious assault and resisting and obstructing counts in exchange for the two other counts being dropped. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies attempted to stop the 2004 Ford F350 being driven by Graham for multiple equipment violations as it was traveling on Bowen Road in Howell Township.



They say a chase ensued after Graham fled the scene at a high rate of speed. Deputies were eventually able to get the vehicle stopped at the intersection of Schrepfer Road and Chase Lake Road, where they took Graham into custody after a short foot chase.



Graham will be sentenced on June 17th by Livingston County Circuit Court Judge Michael Hatty.