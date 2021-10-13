Fowlerville Man Enters Plea To Child Pornography Charges

October 13, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





After more than two years of delayed court proceedings, sentencing is set for a Livingston County man after he entered a plea to child porn charges.



33-year-old Kevin Porter of Fowlerville was charged in February of 2019 with the production of child pornography and enticement of a minor. The charges followed a raid of Porter’s home by the FBI after the mother of a 13-year-old Detroit girl contacted police when she found nude images of her daughter had been sent to Porter through a smartphone app.



After lengthy delays, many attributed to COVID, court records show that Porter entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit to a single count of producing child pornography in exchange for the enticement charge being dropped.



A plea agreement indicates that when Porter is sentenced next February, he will face a minimum of 15 years to a maximum of 30 years in prison, five years of probation as well as the possibility of fines totaling $250,000.



Following Porter’s arrest, police said that he pressured the girl, in spite of the fact she said she was just 13 years old, to meet up for sex and to send him sexually explicit photos.



After authorities say they exchanged nude photos, he continued to press for a meeting, giving his full name and that he drove a Hyundai. Agents then used Secretary of State records to locate Porter’s residence in Fowlerville. During the raid they found the phone used during the conversations.