Fowlerville Man Hospitalized After Being Electrocuted Tuesday

November 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fowlerville man is hospitalized after being electrocuted Tuesday morning.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 10am to the 2700 block of Cullen Road in Hartland Township for a reported electrocution.



Preliminary investigation reveals a 19-year-old Fowlerville man was delivering a load of gravel. When the boom on the truck lifted, it hit an electrical wire.



The Office says the man exited the truck and was electrocuted - causing him to go unconscious. He was pulled to a safe area and CPR was administered.



The truck caught fire during the incident, which was extinguished.



The man was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital for further treatment.



The Hartland Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, MIOSHA, and Corrigan Towing assisted on scene.