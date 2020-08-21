Fowlerville Man's Child Porn Plea Hearing Again Adjourned

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





Citing concerns over COVID-19, there’s been another delay in the case against a Livingston County man facing child porn charges.



32-year-old Kevin Porter of Fowlerville was charged by federal prosecutors in February of 2019 with production and attempted production of child pornography and enticement of a minor. His attorneys and prosecutors have been engaged in negotiations for a possible plea in the case since June of 2019, with deadlines adjourned multiple times. A plea hearing had been set for July, but was adjourned after Porter’s lawyers said they had failed to gain access to information they claim could impact sentencing, should a deal be reached. However, officials say because most federal jury trials are not practical under current social distancing measures, they are delaying the proceedings. Court records now show a plea cutoff in the case has been reset for October 28th and if no deal is reached by then, a trial on November 16th.



The charges followed a raid of Porter’s home by the FBI after the mother of a 13-year-old Detroit girl contacted police when she found nude images of her daughter that had been sent to a man. That man was later identified as Porter after the FBI used the girl’s phone to determine he had been talking with the girl on a smartphone app to avoid phone records. A check of their conversations indicated Porter initiated the discussion in which the girl made clear that she was just 13 years old. Police say he then pressured her to meet up for sex and to send him sexually explicit photos.



After authorities say he sent her a naked photo of himself, the girl responded with a nude photo. He continued to press for a meeting, giving his full name and that he drove a Hyundai. Agents then used Secretary of State records to locate Porter’s residence in Fowlerville. During the raid they found the phone used during the conversation.



If convicted, Porter could face up to life in prison.