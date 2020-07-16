Fowlerville Man's Child Porn Plea Hearing Adjourned

July 16, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Livingston County man facing child porn charges is seeking additional information from prosecutors before agreeing to enter a plea.



32-year-old Kevin Porter of Fowlerville was charged by federal prosecutors in February of 2019 with production and attempted production of child pornography and enticement of a minor. A plea hearing had been set for Tuesday, but has been adjourned after Porter’s lawyers said they had failed to gain access to information they claim could pertain to one of the charges he faces as well as impact sentencing, should a plea deal be reached. The charges followed a raid of Porter’s home by the FBI after the mother of a 13-year-old Detroit girl contacted police when she found nude images of her daughter had been sent to a man. That man was later identified as Porter after the FBI used the girl’s phone to determine Porter initiated discussions through a smart phone app. Despite the girl saying she was just 13 years old, police say Porter pressured her to meet up for sex and to send him sexually explicit photos. After authorities say they exchanged nude photos, he continued to press for a meeting, giving his full name and that he drove a Hyundai. Agents then used Secretary of State records to locate Porter’s residence in Fowlerville. During the raid they found the phone used during the conversation. If convicted, Porter could face up to life in prison.