Fowlerville Library Hosting Late Night Event

January 12, 2019

A first-of-its-kind late night event is planned for adults at the Fowlerville District Library.



The community is invited to attend the very first overnight event geared toward adults at the Fowlerville District Library off South Grand Avenue. It will take place Saturday, January 26th from 8pm to 8am Sunday, January 27th. Officials say a number of activities are planned including a steampunk mystery game, history show-and-tell, crafts, movies, games and more. Attendees are not obligated to stay the entire night. Organizers say people can stay as long as they want, have fun meeting new people and make fun crafts to take home. A late supper, snacks and beverages will be provided throughout the night.



Space is limited and those wishing to take part must register in person. Registration begins January 12th and includes a refundable $5 cash deposit. (JM)