Fowlerville Ladies Night Out

November 14, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Another Ladies Night Out Thursday evening, this time in Fowlerville. The 13th edition of the annual shopping and dining event runs from 5pm to 8pm.



"At the four corners, we will have a large tent. Our DJ will be under the main tent," Cindy Champagne, of Harmon Real Estate, told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"We have Girl Scouts 30588 handing out bags to all the shoppers. In the bags, they will have a list of all the business and vendors who will be inside those businesses."



There's also a scavenger hunt. The first 100 who finish will receive a free gift donated by BnJ's Discount Pallet Finds.



Fowlerville Ladies Night Out also shared a QR code for more information and deals being offered.