Threat At Fowlerville Junior High School Not Credible

November 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Police released the following:



This morning, Fowlerville Junior High School administrators reported a potential threat involving a weapon. As soon as they were notified, the administration immediately contacted law enforcement, and we conducted a thorough investigation. After our joint assessment, Fowlerville Community Schools has determined that there is no credible threat, but rather a rumor that is spreading quickly.



To ensure the ongoing safety and peace of mind of students, staff, and parents, we will have an increased security presence at the Junior High School for the remainder of the day. We want to emphasize that the safety of our community is our top priority, and we take every report seriously.



We encourage all students to report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult or use the confidential reporting system through OK2SAY. We also appreciate the cooperation and proactive measures of our School Resource Officer and the entire Fowlerville Junior High School team in maintaining a safe environment for everyone.



Thank you for your support and understanding.

Stay safe, Fowlerville!



— Fowlerville Police Department