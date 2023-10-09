Fowlerville Junior High Names New Assistant Principal

October 9, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Junior High is getting a new Assistant Principal.



Nicholas Kreuger officially began in the position on October 3rd. He began as interim Assistant principal following the shift of Jeffrey Finney to Athletic Director.



The Fowlerville Board of Education unanimously voted to hire Kreuger, who had been handling the position since September 25th. According to published reports, fifteen people applied for the position, and four were interviewed.



The Livingston Daily says Krueger received his bachelor's degree from Siena Heights University and master's degree in school administration from Eastern Michigan University.