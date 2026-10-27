Fowlerville HS Students Bring CPR Ready Generation Movement To Michigan

October 27, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville High School is bringing a new kind of energy to the volleyball court this fall as four student leaders officially launch CPR Ready Generation™.



It’s a national, student-led movement dedicated to building a generation of young people who are confident, prepared, and ready to take action in a cardiac emergency.



The launch will take place on Tuesday night, October 27th, during Fowlerville High School's Volleyball Senior Night, with a special student-led presentation and skit scheduled between volleyball sets at approximately 6:30–7pm.



Rather than simply talking about the importance of CPR, students are taking the message directly to their peers, families, and community in a fun, memorable way that demonstrates how young people can make a difference.



Release below:



-Students Leading the Charge

Fowlerville High School students Isaac Martin, Aiden Lutz, Brandon Palmer, and Jillian Pennala are leading the effort to introduce CPR Ready Generation to their school.



Their mission is simple but powerful: help more students recognize that they have the ability to make a difference during a cardiac emergency, and encourage their peers to move beyond simply knowing about CPR to being ready and willing to take action.



The students are supported by Martha Munsell, AT, ATC, Athletic Trainer at Fowlerville High School through the Michigan State University Sports Medicine Community Athletic Training Program, part of MSU Health Care, and Aaron Rickens, Fowlerville High School's Emergency Response Class teacher.

Together, Munsell and Rickens are helping students bring the movement to life, connecting classroom learning, emergency preparedness, athletics, and student leadership.



-More Than CPR Training. A Movement to Be Ready.

Every second matters when someone experiences an emergency like sudden cardiac arrest. While CPR education is essential, knowing what to do and having the confidence to step forward in a real emergency are two different things.



That's the gap CPR Ready Generation is working to close.



The national movement empowers students to become advocates for CPR and AED awareness, create engaging social media content, organize school activities, and inspire their friends and communities to become more prepared to respond.



At Fowlerville, the movement begins where students and families already come together: a high school sporting event.



By incorporating their launch into Volleyball Senior Night, the student leaders hope to reach an audience that extends well beyond the classroom and make CPR readiness a conversation throughout their school community.



-Building a Generation That's Ready to Act™

CPR Ready Generation was launched by WorldPoint, a longtime provider of CPR training equipment and medical education solutions, with Defibtech as a Founding Sponsor of the national initiative.

The movement is designed to put young people at the forefront of changing how their generation thinks about responding to emergencies.



Through creative campaigns, school events, peer-to-peer engagement, and social media, participating schools are helping make CPR readiness part of everyday conversation.



"What's exciting about CPR Ready Generation is that students aren't just being asked to learn something. They're being invited to lead something," said Shelly Amato, Executive Vice President of WorldPoint.



"Isaac, Aiden, Brandon, and Jillian are taking ownership of this message and finding a way to make it meaningful to their school community. And with dedicated educators like Martha Munsell and Mr. Rickens supporting them, they're showing exactly what this movement is all about. We couldn't be more excited to welcome Fowlerville High School!"



The October 27th launch is just the beginning. Fowlerville's student leaders will have the opportunity to continue building momentum through awareness activities, student engagement, and social media throughout the school year.