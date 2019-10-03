Fowlerville Homecoming Parade Friday

Parking restrictions and detours can be expected Friday afternoon in Fowlerville due to the due to the annual homecoming parade.



The homecoming parade staging will begin at 4:45pm, with the parade procession starting at 5:30pm. The parade and floats will travel south on S. Hibbard Street to Grand River and head west. The parade will then travel onto North Grand Ave. before turning onto Addison Drive and ending at the Fowlerville High School Football field. Officials advise that there will be no parking downtown from 5 to 6:30pm on the following streets: East Grand River from North Grand Ave. to Second Street, North Grand Ave. to Power Street and the west side of North Hibbard Street.



“No Parking” signs and cones will be placed and roadways will be cleared of cars in parking spots for the parade. Road barricades will be in place at 5:30pm along the parade route. Officials ask that motorists re-route their commutes and travel with caution in the area and along detours. (JM)