Fowlerville High School To Remain Online-Only Through Next Week

December 2, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools’ Superintendent laid out a plan for when high schools are able to return to in-person learning.



Fowlerville Superintendent Wayne Roedel shared the district’s plan for potentially bringing high school students back to the building with the Board of Education during their online meeting, Tuesday. Current orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have in-person learning for high school students suspended until December 9th.



Roedel said, for planning purposes for both teachers and students that they don’t have a lot of guidance going beyond that date yet. As such, the decision has been made to keep high school students online-only for all of next week. Roedel said they will plan for students to come back on Monday the 14th, though that could change depending on new orders or other circumstances.



The district had 15 students under self-quarantine as of Tuesday. With many people traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday last weekend, the superintendent said if its anything like how Halloween went, he expects an increase in exposures and quarantines at the end of this week and early next week.



Roedel said so far he believes the district’s mitigation strategies have been working as they haven’t seen cases spreading between students and staff in buildings. The cases they have seen have largely been parents getting sick at work and bringing it home. Roedel complimented the parents, though, in being phenomenal for keeping the district aware of potential cases and keeping their sick students home. He called that a key to their success at this point.