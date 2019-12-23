Fowlerville Gun Store Among Those Targeted In Theft Spree

December 23, 2019

Two teens are facing federal gun charges after authorities say they broke into and robbed several gun stores in the region, including one in Livingston County.



According to a criminal complaint filed last week in federal court, agents with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) allege that three suspects, including 18-year-old Brandon McClure and 19-year-old Daniel Rae, broke into Titus Kustoms LLC on Grand Avenue in Fowlerville in the early morning hours of December 11th and “stole approximately 17 firearms.” The indictment states that officers recovered a pair of blue latex gloves from the scene, “lying on top of snow outside the store.”



It was one of at least half a dozen gun stores in southeast Michigan that the trio is accused of either trying to break into or did break into and stole weapons from. The others include "Not Just Guns" in Mason, Patriots Ammo and Arms in Shelby Township, Semper Fi Guns and Ammo in Addison and Men of Arms in Charlotte. The ATF says that after that final break-in attempt on December 18th, police caught McClure and a juvenile suspect.



Law enforcement agencies then raided several locations that both McClure and Rae had been spotted at, finding blue latex gloves, price tags from several of the stores, including Fowlerville’s Titis Kustoms location and several stolen firearms from the various robberies. Both suspects remain in federal custody pending future court dates. (JK)