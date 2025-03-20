Burn Ban Issued In Fowlerville After Grass Fire On Wednesday

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A burn ban has been issued for the Fowlerville area until conditions improve following a grass fire Wednesday.



The Fowlerville Area Fire Department was called out to the grass/brush fire on Allen Road in Conway Township. Mutual aid was provided from the Howell Area Fire Department and NIESA Fire/Rescue with brush trucks.



Fowlerville Fire Chief Bob Feig said the fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes but crews remained on scene for some time after because of small burning areas with smoldering logs, sticks, and brush piles. In all, he estimated around 6-acres burned. Feig said the fire started just off the side of the road and they looked for possible cause but didn’t see anything that stood out – adding this time of year, the fires seem to crop up whether it be someone discarding smoking materials or something else. He said the fire did not appear to be intentional.



As for the burn ban, Feig told WHMI they had been holding off and it looks like we’ll get some rain in the next couple of days but it’s not enough. He said grasses and weeds from last year get pushed over, so there’s a thick layer of dry material that’s a fire starter – along with a lot of deadfall from the winter.



Feig said they’ll keep a close eye on it and when conditions improve, they’ll lift the ban. He said they ask that people please refrain from burning and they’ll get the ban lifted as soon as possible so they can clean up yard waste and ditches.



Even when the ban is lifted, Feig said nice weather arrives and people get in spring cleaning mode but they really need to use caution as far as wind speeds. He said really blustery days in the spring can quickly spell trouble and it makes it very hard to get grass and brush fires under control in a quick manner. Feig stressed that fires can take off quickly – especially on days with a warm, dry breeze.



Anyone with questions about burning should contact their local fire department.