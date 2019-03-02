Fowlerville Chili Cook-Off At VFW Hall March 9th

March 2, 2019

The deadline is approaching for interested community members to register for a chili cook-off that also serves as a fundraiser for Fowlerville’s 4th of July fireworks.



The 15th annual Chili Cook-Off will take place Saturday, March 9th from 4 to 7pm at the VFW Hall located at 1215 Veterans Drive. It’s a community tradition to help offset some of the costs associated with putting on the annual 4th of July Fireworks show, which is costly to put on and brings thousands of people to the area. The deadline for entries is March 5th and pre-registration is required. Chili will be judged in various categories including spicy hot, judges choice, and most unique. The event will also feature a children’s menu, 50/50 raffle and silent auction.



For more information or to request an entry form call 517-223-1927. Facebook photo. (JM)