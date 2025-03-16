Fowlerville Fire Dept. Battles I-96 Median Grass Fire

March 16, 2025

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The Fowlerville Fire Dept. extinguished a grass fire in the I-96 median just west of the Fowlerville Road exit in Handy Township Friday night. Fowlerville Fire Chief Robert Feig tells WHMI that the fire burned about two acres. He says it’s uncertain how the fire started.



"It was very dry until Friday night, when we started to get some rain,” Feig says. He says the fire rose pretty high - some 6-to-7 feet in the tall grass. Feig says the cause of the brush fire could have been someone tossing a lit cigarette from a car, but that's undetermined at this time. No firefighters were injured in fighting the blaze, and the only damage was the burned grass, which he says will be replaced in the next month or so by new shoots of greenery.



Although the department is continuing to issue burn permits at this time, the chief cautions that “It’s gonna take some warm weather and rain to lessen the (fire) danger.”



The Fowlerville Fire Dept. covers Handy, Iosco and Conway townships and the Village of Fowlerville.



Photo courtesy of WLNS-TV in Lansing