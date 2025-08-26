Fowlerville Fire Chief Hosts Firefighters from Mexico This Week

August 26, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Fire Chief Bob Feig, who has been running firefighter supplies down to various departments in Mexico for more than a decade, is hosting ten members from those departments here in Livingston County this week.



“We’re going to be doing all sorts of things with a number of departments in the county,” he told WHMI News. “Today (TUE) and tomorrow, they’re going to be in Fowlerville, learning some extrication techniques with some of the newer tools out there and available, but more importantly, we have some hydraulic tools they’re more familiar with.”



“They’ll be working with those quite a bit, so they can take some of the new ideas and skills back to their own communities.”



He says presentations and luncheons also are planned with the Brighton and Howell fire departments later this week.



The group also will visit Brighton Fire’s 9/11 Memorial.



“One of them told me it wasn’t just a United States thing, even though the terror attack happened here. Firefighters all over feel the importance of that day. So, they want to take some photos there and take some memories back.”



The group also is invited to Thursday night’s football game between Fowlerville and Corunna, the Gladiators home opener.



Chief Feig's annual runs of air packs and other equipment, even trucks, to Bomberos Empalme started in 2013. Retired fire captain John Waters and the Rotary's Douglas Bournie escorted Feig this year.



Photos courtesy of Chief Feig.