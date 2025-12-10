Fowlerville FFA Unveils New Agricultural Education Facility

December 10, 2025

The Fowlerville FFA Chapter has officially cut the ribbon and opened its new agricultural education facility on the high school grounds.



It’s said to mark a “significant advancement for the program, the school district, and the local agricultural community”.



The ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday brought together students, families, school officials, community partners, and state agricultural representatives to celebrate the achievement.



FFA Chapter Vice President Anna Carr welcomed attendees and highlighted the facility’s long-term impact on the program.



Fowlerville High School Principal Nick Zajas noted that Fowlerville hosts the only FFA program in Livingston County, attracting students from multiple districts and earning recognition at state and national levels. He described the new facility as evidence of the district’s commitment to hands-on, career-focused education.



The Fowlerville FFA Chapter stated “is committed to expanding educational opportunities, strengthening community ties, and preparing the next generation of agricultural leaders through this new facility”.



FFA Advisor Curtis “Ref” Refior credited a Michigan Department of Education grant, the district, and the support of the Fowlerville FFA Alumni & Friends Group for making the project possible - emphasizing the importance of volunteer and mentor involvement.



The Career and Technical Education or CTE Class for Agricultural Science brings in students from Fowlerville, Howell, Hartland, Brighton, and Pinckney that all meet at Fowlerville High School.



Refior told WHMI students usually want to experience careers and opportunities in the agriculture industry. He said some want to be veterinarians or know more about the production of plants and crops while others might be interested in engineering or trades – noting the industry is very broad and the class is designed to give people exposure to different aspects.



Refior said they have a classroom, indoor lab, woodlot, an apiary with beehives, the school grounds, and now this great new barn that’s the is the most recent addition to facilities and everyone is very excited.



Refior pointed out the agriculture industry in Michigan is the second largest behind automotive. He noted there are way more jobs available in the agriculture industry than people to fill them and thinks his class “meets the demands of the future right now”.



Refior said the nature of the class is all hands-on and students get an opportunity to experience the real world - which is right in line with what people want to be doing.

Further, in traditional science class settings, students learn from a book. Refior said in this class, “they learn from the real world, get their hands dirty, and get exposed to things they might be interested in or things they might not be interested in - but I think all of those things are good for our young people”.



The class is open to high school students in grades 11 and 12. The course meets twice a day for two hours; either in the morning or afternoon. The only potential barrier is that students must have their own transportation. Additional agriscience courses are available for students in grades 9 and 10 enrolled at Fowlerville High School. More information about the program is in the provided link.



The project was a two-year project.



Meanwhile, FFA Chapter President Spencer Drummond described the facility as a symbol of growth and dedication to agricultural education, as supported by additional comments from Freshman Leighton Simon, Chapter Historian Grace Lesinski, and Advisory Committee Member Andrew Chupp, each of whom shared personal reflections on the expanded learning opportunities and the program’s influence on their development.



Mark Forbush, MSU Outreach Specialist and State Supervisor of Agricultural Education, commended the project as a model of effective community partnership and a catalyst for future growth in agricultural education. “This is just the beginning of what will happen here and how it will grow,” Forbush said. “Facilities like this elevate agricultural education and prepare students for roles vital to our state’s future.”



The Livingston County Farm Bureau also expressed its support in the following statement - recognizing the facility as an investment in the future of agriculture and the development of young leaders:



“Livingston County Farm Bureau is proud to support the Fowlerville FFA Chapter as they celebrate the opening of their new barn—a space that will inspire hands-on learning, deeper community involvement, and meaningful agricultural experiences. We are honored to stand alongside these students as they grow through the FFA’s mission of developing premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. This new chapter facility represents not just a building, but an investment in the future of agriculture and the bright young leaders who will shape it”.