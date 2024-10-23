Fowlerville FFA Alumni & Friends “Rebooting”; Meeting Nov. 6th

The Fowlerville FFA Alumni & Friends is “rebooting” and a meeting is set in early November for those interested in getting involved.



The Future Farmers of America or FFA is the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business, and technology of agriculture.



The FFA Alumni & Friends is said to play a vital role in supporting the FFA program at Fowlerville High School, helping to retain its dedicated advisor Curtis Refior, and empowering the more than 90 student members as they pursue their interests in agriculture, food, and natural resources. The Fowlerville FFA represents all of Livingston County and is open to all local high school students but the educator/advisor is at Fowlerville High School and manages the program.



Support is said to be critical in ensuring the continued success of the program and giving students the tools they need to thrive in leadership, career development, and agricultural education.



Local Volunteer Jen Esch is also well-known throughout the 4-H community and is helping organize the meeting. She serves as leader of the Muddy Buddies 4-H Club; Secretary of the Livingston County 4-H Council; and Peewee Superintendent of the Fowlerville Family Fair Youth Show.



Esch encouraged anyone who has an interest in helping to support the program in Livingston County is welcome to attend the upcoming meeting.



Esch said the FFA is agriculture science education that helps students learn about the care of animals and care of land and gives them needed tools for success while also teaching leadership development. Esch told WHMI she’s personally been observing more of a community movement toward homesteading – families raising chickens and/or for eggs, gardening, and growing the food they need for sustenance.



The school’s website states:



“Fowlerville High School's Agricultural Science and FFA program offers students an opportunity to explore the diverse world of agriculture. Through a mix of classroom learning, hands-on experiences, and participation in FFA activities, students develop a strong foundation in agricultural topics while discovering various career paths in the industry. Whether they’re engaging in Supervised Agricultural Experiences (SAEs) or taking on leadership roles within FFA, students gain valuable knowledge, build essential skills, and grow into confident, capable leaders. We’re dedicated to preparing the next generation of agricultural innovators and professionals. Join us and see where Agricultural Science can take you!”



The program is doing its job as a team from Fowlerville won a state competition last April and placed 1st in a skills contest out of 131 teams – which Esch said is “pretty incredible”.



The reboot meeting starts at 6:30pm on November 6th in the Fowlerville High School Cafeteria, located at 700 Grand Street. People should park behind the High School and enter through Door #31.



Those looking to attend are encouraged to email: fowlervilleffa.alumni.friends@gmail.com.



