Fowlerville FD Announces Opening Date of New Station 41

March 8, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Fowlerville Area Fire Authority has released the opening date of their new firehouse, located at 9110 W. Grand River Avenue in Handy Township.



An open house ceremony at New Station 41 will take place on April 29th from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.



A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 1:00 p.m. along with a performance of the National Anthem by Nashville recording artist and Fowlerville native, Kari Holmes, who opened for Luke Bryan concert in Conway Township last September.



The Fowlerville Area Fire Authority serves Handy, Iosco & Conway Townships, and the Village of Fowlerville.



The event is free and all are welcome to attend.



More information can be found at the provided link.