Fatal Shooting In Fowlerville On Christmas Under Investigation

December 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal shooting on Christmas is under investigation.



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the fatal shooting incident that occurred Thursday night at a residence in the 5500 block of Nicholson Road in the Fowlerville area.



Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting suspicious activity and shots fired at the residence shortly after 7pm.



Upon arrival, deputies discovered an armed male subject who had sustained gunshot wounds. The subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. The homeowner, a 911 caller, had also sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.



The Sheriff’s Office says preliminary investigation indicates that the deceased male subject entered the residence and fired multiple shots at the homeowner, striking him twice. The homeowner returned fire, striking the subject.



The deceased subject has been identified as the estranged husband of a female acquaintance who was visiting the homeowner at the time of the incident. The subject reportedly traveled approximately one hour from the Lake Orion area to the Livingston County residence.



The incident remains under active investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.



Fowlerville Police, Michigan State Police, Livingston County EMS, and Fowlerville Fire Department assisted the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



The Office said no further information is available at this time.