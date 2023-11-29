Fowlerville Man Killed in Late Saturday Night Crash

November 29, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Fowlerville man was killed in a crash over the weekend in Cohoctah Township.



Michigan State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez told WHMI troopers were called out around 11:45pm last Saturday on a report of a 2010 Dodge Challenger that overturned on Chase Lake Road near Handy Road. Investigation indicates the vehicle possibly lost control and rolled into a ditch.



A 19-year-old Fowlerville man was killed in the crash. His name has not been released.



The driver of the vehicle, identified as an 18-year-old Westland man, and another passenger, a 65-year-old man from Howell, were hospitalized with injuries. An update on their conditions was not available.



Police suspect the driver was operating while intoxicated and the results of a blood test are pending.



State Police were assisted on scene by multiple agencies that included Howell and Fowlerville Police, the Howell Area Fire Department, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, and Livingston County EMS.