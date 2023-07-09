Fowlerville Man Identified As Driver in Fatal Crash

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Police have released the name of the victim in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday in Ingham County. According to the Lansing State Journal, 74-year-old Thomas William Maynard was the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle.



Meridian Twp. Police say the van driven by Maynard left the roadway at about 8:15 am and struck a tree at the corner of Zimmer Road and Wild Cherry Drive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Further details about the crash are being withheld at this time, pending completion of an investigation by the Ingham County Regional Crash Investigation Team and Meridian Twp. Police.



Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact township police at 517-853-4800 or submit an anonymous tip via the department’s social media sites. Funeral arrangements for Maynard are being handled by the Hermann Funeral Home of Fowlerville. Visitation will be at the funeral home Tuesday from 4-7 pm and again Wednesday from 10 to 11 am, followed by funeral services. Interment will be in the Washington Twp. Cemetery in Carsonville, MI.