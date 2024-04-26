Shoe Drive Fundraiser For Fowlerville Family Fair Youth Show

April 26, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A shoe drive campaign for the Fowlerville Agricultural Society is in its final week and organizers are hoping for a strong final push.



Earlier this month, the Fowlerville Family Fair Youth Show Fundraiser Committee announced a Shoe Drive campaign to raise funds to replace goat, sheep, and swine pens.



Shoes and boots donated not only provide funds toward the new pens but also help cut down on landfill space needed while providing a business opportunity for the underserved in other countries.



Organizers say the shoes donated will be given to families across the world to be used to start their own income-generating businesses to support their families while also getting much-needed shoes to their communities.



The fundraising committee thanked all of the drop-off locations that have been enthusiastic supporters of the campaign, as well as individuals who have donated by calling or dropping off directly to members of the fundraising committee:



-Fowlerville Fairgrounds, 8800 Grand River Avenue, Fowlerville

-Fowlerville District Library, 130 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville

-Fowlerville Fire Department, 9110 W Grand River Ave, Fowlerville

-Fowlerville Police Department, 213 S Grand Ave, Fowlerville

-Katie Pikkarainen - State Farm Insurance Office, 215 E Grand River, Fowlerville

-Livingston Educational Service Agency, 1425 W Grand River Avenue, Howell

-Mugg & Bopps, 7999 W Mason Road, Fowlerville (Countryway)

-Mugg & Bopps, 6801 Oak Grove Road, Howell

-Mugg & Bopps, 1600 Pinckney Road, Howell

-Mugg & Bopps, 11055 Highland Road, Hartland

-Noah’s Nook, 104 E Grand River, Webberville

-Rural King, 10400 Highland Road, Hartland

-Tina Peterson Real Estate One, 4959 W Grand River Ave, Howell

-Webberville Feed & Grain Co., 421 S Summit St, Webberville

-Webberville High School, Middle School and Elementary School, 309 E Grand River





For more information on the shoe drive or to schedule a pick up, contact Kelly Turner at 248-343-0916, kellyturner70@gmail.com, or Jen Esch 734-325-0268, jeniferesch@gmail.com.



The Fowlerville Family Fair & Youth Show will take place from July 22nd to July 27th at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. The Youth Show is open to all youth ages 5 to 21 who are members of the Fowlerville Junior Agricultural Society or are members of a Livingston County 4-H club or FFA chapter.



The Fowlerville Family Fair is one of the oldest and largest fairs in Michigan, celebrating its 138th year in 2024. The fair offers something for everyone, with carnival rides, games, food, music, fireworks, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, rodeos, and more. The fair also showcases the best of Livingston County with exhibits, competitions, and demonstrations of agriculture, arts, crafts, and science.



For more information about the fair, visit the provided link.



A flyer for the shoe drive is attached.