Fowlerville Family Fair Returns Next Week

July 15, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



We're one week out from "Kids Day" at the Fowlerville Family Fair and the board’s Sean Oberg says they've got tons of activities planned this year.



“We’re going to kick it off at about 9:30 am. We’re going to do donuts with the fair queen. We’re going to have a local DJ Ron Johnson to do a dance party. We’re going to have face painting, balloon animals and air brush tattoos,” Oberg told WHMI News.



“The Fowlerville Book Bus will be there. We’re also bringing out the Howell Recreation Bus. Home Depot will be out with do-it-yourself kits. We’re bringing back tie-dyed t-shirts, with plenty to go around. Michigan Petal Pullers will be there as well. And we’re going to end it with a magic show at noon.”



The Fowlerville Family Fair runs July 21-26, featuring animal exhibits, carnival rides and nightly entertainment -- including two nights each of demolition derby and the Lost Nations Rodeo.



“We’ll have fishing daily. We’ll have a wood carver, glass blowing and meet Bingo on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from six to nine,” Oberg added.



Click the link below for more details.