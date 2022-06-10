Fowlerville Family Fair Receives State Grant Funding

June 10, 2022

The Fowlerville Family Fair has been awarded state grant funding for improvements.



The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced the recipients of the 2022 competitive grants to county fairs to make building and other capital improvements to their fairground facilities.



$1.4 (m) in funding was allocated for the 2022 grant cycle with 28 recipients receiving funding.



The Fowlerville Family Fair received $71,829 for horse barn improvements. This year’s event is scheduled at the fairgrounds July 25th through the 30th. In addition, the Shiawassee County Fair was awarded $83,323 for electrical upgrades.



The submitted grants were awarded through a competitive process and reviewed by a joint evaluation committee. The capital improvement program provides additional funds for county fair officials to help make needed improvements to their fairground facilities; including but not limited to structural improvements or other renovations to buildings.