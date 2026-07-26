Fowlerville Family Fair Marks 140th Anniversary with New Attractions

July 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The 140th edition of the Fowlerville Family Fair officially kicks off Monday. Board member Jessy Myers told WHMI's Morning Drive they've got some new things this summer, such as a pie eating contest and other events.



“The pies are being provided by Torch 180. And I’ll actually be there emceeing along with the whoever ends up being crowned Homemaker (of the Year),” Myers said.



“We also are opening up a beer tent this year. That is going to be open on Tuesday and will have a musical act. Kari Holmes will open it up. They’ll have karaoke on Friday and Saturday night. That’s provided by Mikki’s Madhouse.”



The Fowlerville Agricultural Society, established in 1886, remains one of the largest and oldest of Michigan’s fairs.



Daily admission is $5 cash per person. Kids 4 and under are free. Kids Day is Wednesday, when children 12 and under are free until 5 pm.



The carnival opens Tuesday. Wristbands are $30 cash.



The Youth Show, which features animal exhibits from local 4-H and FFA members, begins Monday and ends with auctions Thursday and Friday.



“You have the small animals that you can purchase, which are on Thursday. That starts at 2 pm. Then you have the large animals. That’s on Friday, also at 2 pm. But my personal favorite is the still life, and that’s all of the handmade items that the kids make. I always go buy from those kids. It’s so awesome. That is August 1,” Myers said.



Grandstand admission is $10-15. Events include: harness racing Monday and Tuesday, American Freestyle Bullfighting Tuesday, USA Demolition Derby/Figure 8 Wednesday, Thumb Tractor Pull Thursday, Lost Nations Rodeo Friday and Michigan State Fair Super Cross Champion Series on Saturday.



“Before we always did bull riding and barrels, and that’s where it stopped. This year, we’re doing bull riding and junior bull riding,” said Myers. “We have barrels of course, so come support your barrel horse girls. And we also have team roping this year.”



More information on the Fowlerville Family Fair is linked below.