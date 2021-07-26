Fowlerville Family Fair Begins Today

July 26, 2021

By Jessica Mathews and Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Fowlerville Family Fair is back and in full swing all week.



After a year off due to the pandemic, the popular family event returns to the fairgrounds with Kick-Off Day, today. In addition to the announcement of the Homemaker of the Year and Queen contest, a carnival will run from 1pm to 11pm through Saturday. Bingo will also be taking place from noon to 11pm. The grandstand will feature different events including a demotion derby, monster trucks, a rodeo, harness racing, and truck and tractor pulls. The Livingston County Farm and Tractor Exhibit is open daily and a variety of activities and animal shows are scheduled.



Timothy Tersigni is the organizer of entertainment for this year’s fair. He says they’re bringing back live entertainment but in a way that’s affordable for people as the concerts are included as part of the gate admission fee.



The concerts will highlight the country music stylings of local artist Kari Holmes and a fellow Michigander, Lisa Mary. The shows will start around 9pm when the grandstand events are either winding down or over.



Each day of the fair boasts a different theme. More information is available online at www.fowlervillefamilyfair.com.