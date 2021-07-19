Fowlerville Family Fair Returns Next Week

July 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





The Fowlerville Family Fair kicks off next week, offering a full week of activities and entertainment.



Next Monday is Kick-Off Day and features the announcement of the Homemaker of the Year and Queen contest. A carnival will run from 1pm-11pm Tuesday through Saturday while bingo will run from noon to 11pm each day. The grandstand will feature different events including a demolition derby, monster trucks, a rodeo, harness racing, and truck and tractor pulls. The Livingston County Farm and Tractor Exhibit is open daily and a variety of activities, exhibits and animal shows are scheduled.



New this year will be free, nightly pop-up style concerts. The concerts will highlight the country music stylings of local artist Kari Holmes and a fellow Michigander, Lisa Mary. Timothy Tersigni is the organizer of entertainment for this year’s fair. He says they’re bringing back live entertainment but in a way that’s affordable for people as the concerts are included as part of the gate admission fee. The shows will start around 9pm when the grandstand events are either winding down or over.



Tersigni says the goal is to give visitors something to look forward to after the daily grandstand events and introduce young up and coming artists to the community. He said they’re hoping people will be staying longer at the fair, noting parents are paying to have their kids ride the carnival rides and the concerts will give them something to enjoy while the kids are finishing up.



Each day of the fair boasts a different theme. Gate admission prices are $6 for adults and $3 for children age 5 to 12. Kids 4 and under are free. Parking is free and no pets are permitted.



A complete event schedule is available through the provided link.