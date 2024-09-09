Fowlerville Fall Fest Benefits Livingston Centre Historical Village

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville will kick off the fall festival season this coming weekend. Saturday's annual gathering at the fair grounds benefits the Livingston Centre Historical Village.



"It's our biggest fundraiser of the year. All proceeds, admissions, vendor fees, food truck fees, everything goes to preserving and maintaining, and restoring the historical village buildings that are at the Fowlerville Fair Grounds," says organizer Erin Voyles.



The goal is too build a working village, similar to Greenfield Village, to provide history lessons to school groups, scouts and other visitors.



"That's our dream one day, to have an actual working village for Livingston County and the Fowlerville area," says Voyles.



"We do have those from our committee who dress in time period clothing and share the history when we have events at the fair grounds."



Saturday's Fowlerville Fall Festival offers live music, barrel train rides and plenty of kids activities.



